Sevilla missed the chance to pull level on points with second-placed Real Madrid as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Leganes on Saturday.

Jorge Sampaoli's side were stunned after just three minutes when Brazilian Gabriel cleverly back-heeled the opener past home keeper Sergio Rico from close range.

Nabil El Zhar should have made it 2-0 as Sevilla continued to ride their luck before Stevan Jovetic slid home the equaliser two minutes before half-time.

It was the second consecutive game in which Sampaoli's men have dropped points and leaves them two behind Real who have played two games less.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid needed a late goal from Antoine Griezmann to see them past struggling Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

The hosts looked set to cling on for a valuable point until Griezmann produced a superb diving header six minutes from time to grab the victory.

To make matters worse for Granada they had Mubarak Wakaso sent off in injury time for an unnecessary foul on the Frenchman.





Valencia needed a late equaliser from Munir to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon as their frustrating season continued.

The hosts hoped for a strong response to last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid but instead fell behind on the hour when Duje Cop fired the visitors into a shock lead.

But Munir grabbed an 85th minute leveller to ensure his side avoided embarrassment and keep them in 13th place in La Liga after 27 games of the campaign.

Malaga remained in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle after falling to a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Deportivo Alaves - their fourth straight league loss at home.

Moroccan defender Zouhair Feddal put the visitors in front in the 39th minute but was sent off 18 minutes from full-time for a second yellow card offence.

Substitute Juan Carlos had equalised for Malaga moments before Feddal's dismissal but they failed to make their numerical advantage count and it was the visitors who claimed the points when Edgar Mendez fired the winner in injury time.