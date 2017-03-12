Ireland midfielder James McCarthy is once again in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup qualifier against Wales later this month.

The Everton player, 26, missed yesterday’s win over WBA with manager Ronald Koeman stating afterwards that he is at least “one or two weeks” away from fitness.

Ex-Wigan man McCarthy missed the 1-0 win over Austria with a hamstring injury last November.

Ireland boss Martin O’Neill, who is already without defender Shane Duffy for the 24 March clash at the Aviva, names his squad for the Group D tie tomorrow.

“James again has some problems with his hamstring - it happened at the beginning of last week, “Koeman said.

“It’s painful for him and also for me because I like him and we want to progress with him.

“But every time we do that he has to take a step back. It’s not a big hamstring injury - he will be out for one or two weeks - but I’m really disappointed about it.



“We need to deal with his fitness and maybe [play him] 30-35 minutes like last week, then put him through recovery.

“We need to learn. I’m not a doctor but I want the best for him, it’s difficult.

“It’s another step back for the boy and that’s really disappointing. We need to find a solution and we haven’t found it yet.”

Asked if he expects O'Neill to pick him then, Koeman replied: "I don't know. We know it will be another nine, 10 days (before the game) and the FIFA rule is that they have the possibility to call the player.

"If they call the player the player will go and they will see how his fitness is at that time."

Defender Seamus Coleman played the full 90 minutes, while James McClean started and played 75 minutes for West Brom.

Ireland currently top the group and are unbeaten after four games.