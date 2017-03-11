Daryl Horgan offered Martin O’Neill a timely reminder of his incredible progress as he notched a goal and a assist in Preston North End’s 3-0 defeat of Reading on Saturday.

Horgan has stepped up to life in the Championship impressively since joining up with Simon Grayson’s team in January.

The Galway native had sparkled in Dundalk’s incredible Europa League campaign and his star continues to rise.

He scampered down the right on 29 minutes and squared for Tom Barkhuizen to curl in the opener, before doubling the hosts' lead from close range nine minutes later.

📸 Daryl Horgan celebrates scoring in the first-half at Deepdale. #COYW #pnefc 3-0 pic.twitter.com/TRhe8kgc71 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 11, 2017

Another jewel in Stephen Kenny's all-conquering team, Andy Boyle, who left Oriel Park for Preston with Horgan, made his second consecutive start against the Royals, playing his part in keeping a clean sheet in a defence that also included left-back Greg Cunningham.

The Deepdale Irish contingent was completed by Aiden McGeady, a busy attacking presence all afternoon, and Cork-born midfielder Alan Browne, who came on for Horgan just after the hour mark.

Preston moved up to ninth with victory, nine points outside the play-off places.

O'Neill will name his squad on Monday for the looming World Cup qualifier against Wales on 24 March and the friendly clash with Iceland four days later.