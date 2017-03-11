Boss Brendan Rodgers is confident that Celtic can find a way to beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday, declaring that no matter who the Hoops play, "we find answers".

The runaway Ladbrokes Premiership leaders have gone 34 domestic games unbeaten since the start of the season and are 33 points in front of third-placed Gers after winning 26 of their 27 league games.

Celtic have beaten Rangers three times this season already and it was a thumping 5-1 win when the teams met in the league at Parkhead in September.

Following their 4-1 William Hill Scottish Cup win over Championship bottom side St Mirren last week, when they had to come from a goal behind, the Hoops were drawn against Rangers in the semi-final while another league encounter is assured before the end of the campaign.

Gers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty will take charge of the visitors again with Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha expected to become the new Light Blues boss over the weekend, but Rodgers is focused on driving Celtic on and he pointed out that his side have come through every challenge in Scotland this season.

"What this team has shown as they have gone through the season is that they can win all types of games," said the Northern Irishman.

"We can win a footballing game, we can win games when it is a battle and we can win games when teams are sat in, defending deep. We will find a way to get through.

"If the game is stretched and open we have the power, speed and pace in the team to exploit.

"Last week, when we weren't anywhere near our level in the first half, we showed in the second half that we can turn the screw and put in a better performance.

"So it is a team that is improving all the time.

"There are still lots of improvements to make but we have shown that whether it is Rangers or any other opponents domestically, we find answers. But it is through hard work.

"I have enjoyed all the games up here managing Celtic but of course the Celtic versus Rangers game is well renowned throughout the world as one of the great derby games if not the greatest derby game.

"It is a real intense affair. The supporters are very passionate and of course the Celtic Park game was a great start, that being the first one for me.

"So if we can play to that level and play to how we have been for most of the season then we hope that can get us a result."