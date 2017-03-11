John Caulfield knows all too well that league campaigns are a marathon not a sprint, but the Cork City boss said his charges are showing the hunger and attitude required to make a real fist of claiming the title.

The Leesiders swept 10-man Drogheda United aside 4-1 at United Park on Friday night to make it three wins from three.

They've come out of the blocks flying, but Caulfield - whose team has finished second to Dundalk in each of the last three seasons - is taking nothing for granted.

"This is an eight-month slog and it will come down to the last number of games," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We need to be there at the end. We move on to Sligo on Monday, very quick turnaround. We need to be on our game for them but overall it's been a very good start.

"They're good lads and they've a great attitude. There's a great spirit amongst the team.

"Some guys who are professional don't look after themselves very well but thankfully this bunch are very good and they train very hard. That's what they need to do. You've no chance of winning anything if you don't do that."

Richie Purdy's controversial dismissal on 20 minutes changed the game in Drogheda.

Cork, unconvincing until then, kicked into gear and ultimately claimed a comfortable win.

Caulfield admitted his side weren't at their best but was happy to put another three points on the board as he turned his focus to Monday night's clash with Sligo.

"We started very well, got a goal up and felt we could have got the second," he said.

"Drogheda scored against the run of play but it knocked us for 15 or 20 minutes. From there until half-time we were sluggish. I didn't see the sending off but obviously it knocked Drogheda.

"We managed the game very well in the second half. I certainly think we can play a lot better.

"Sligo are a very young, energetic team. Last season we never beat them. Whether they're a bit of a bogey team or not we'll know on Monday night. We have to be ready for them."