Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Pascal Millien has signed for Finn Harps subject to the club receiving a work permit for the 30-year-old Haitian born attacking midfielder.

Millien had been playing for Florida State club Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the North American Soccer League.

The news was confirmed this morning by Harps manager Ollie Horgan, who says Millien will provide invaluable extra cover and experience, that will be needed for the long season ahead.

“He will give us more options which will be needed for a long, tough season," Horgan said.

"He’s very experienced player and a big plus for us is that he knows the League of Ireland scene well having played two seasons with Sligo Rovers where he won a Premier Division medal and an FAI Cup title. Pascal is an attacking midfielder who can score goals.

He is good at linking up with front men so hopefully he can strike up a good understanding with our forwards."

Millien featured seven times for Fort Lauderdale Strikers towards the end of last season having joined from another Florida State side, Jacksonville Armada FC, a club he played 37 times for in the previous campaign.

He enjoyed two successful seasons at the Bit O'Red, winning the Premier Division title in 2012 and the FAI Cup the following year.

Finn Harps earned their first point of the season with a home draw against Galway United on Friday night.