Alan Pardew is in the frame to become Norwich's new manager after the sacking of Alex Neil on Friday.

The former Crystal Palace boss is available after he was dismissed by Palace in December with the Eagles 17th in the Premier League.

They won six of their 36 games under Pardew in 2016 but the former West Ham chief has promotion pedigree in the Sky Bet Championship having guided the Hammers to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2005.

Former Birmingham manager Gary Rowett is also interested in the job having failed to land the Rangers role with Al-Gharafa boss Pedro Caixinha expected to move to Ibrox.

Neil was axed following five games without a win but the Canaries had already slipped off the promotion pace in the Championship after a disastrous pre-Christmas run, losing seven games in nine matches.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, they were one of the favourites to go up but are nine points outside the play-off spots in eighth.

Neil leaves Norwich, who have put Alan Irvine in temporary charge ahead of today's visit of Blackburn, after just over two years at the club having taken them to promotion in 2015.

The Canaries are also without a chief executive after Jez Moxey resigned in February less than seven months after joining.