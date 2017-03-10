Derry City continued their 100% start to the Airtricity League Premier Division season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Centre-half Ryan McBride scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half when he was on hand to fire home from eight yards.

The visitors saw full-back Lukas Schubert sent off after picking up a second yellow card for dissent 20 minutes from the end but they held out comfortably to make it two wins from two in Dublin.

Derry began the game at a tempo that seemed to surprise their hosts, forcing them to make poor decisions and they fashioned their first chance of the game with just 14 seconds on the clock.

Dave Webster lost flight of a long ball, and when the ball bounced off the defender's back, Harry Monaghan slipped a through-ball into Barry McNamee, who should have done better with his shot.

Rovers predictably dominated possession but struggled to make inroads and the only products from a sustained period of pressure were Sean Boyd's header wide and long-range efforts from Ronan Finn and David McAllister which also flew wide.

Derry, for their little possession, were doing more to unsettle the Rovers rearguard, and Ronan Curtis had a great chance when the ball sat up for him inside the box only for a brilliant covering challenge from Devine to foil him.

Shortly before half-time, Monaghan should have headed them in front from Nicky Low's cross, but the midfielder glanced his fellow Scotsman's cross past the post.

The second half continued in the same pattern as the first, with Rovers controlling the football while the Candystripes sat back and sought to counter through the pace of Curtis and Boyle.

It was a surge from forward from Aaron McEneff that created the opening goal, however, as he took Lukas Schubert's angled pass in the right channel and forced Webster to concede the corner.

From the resulting set-piece, Rovers failed to clear their lines and the ball sat up perfectly for City captain McBride, who showed plenty of composure to rifle his shot past Tomer Chencinski.

Schubert was to create something altogether less positive for his side four minutes later however as, after chasing a ball past the endline, he kicked the ball away.

Referee Graham Kelly initially appeared unconcerned but, as the home fans roared, he produced the right-back's second yellow card of the game, having earlier booked him for pulling the shirt of Ryan Connolly.

The Hoops introduced James Doona for David McAllister to add fresh energy in midfield as they sought to break down the ten men Derry had stationed behind the ball.

However, in continuation of the pattern that had played out thus far, Stephen Bradley's side lacked the guile to create any meaningful opportunities.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Cheninski; Simon Madden, Daniel Devine, Dave Webster, Trevor Clarke (Sean Heaney 46); David McAllister (James Doona 77), Ronan Finn, Ryan Connolly, Darren Meenan, Brandon Miele; Sean Boyd (Michael O'Connor 560.

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Lukas Schubert, Aaron Barry, Ryan McBride, Dean Jarvis; Nicky Low, Barry McNamee, Aaron McEneff, Harry Monaghan, Ronan Curtis; Nathan Boyle (Mark Timlin 83).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).