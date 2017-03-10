Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic picked up their first point of the season as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Kieran Sadlier had initially handed the home side the lead with a well hit free-kick from 25 yards. But the Inchicore side restored parity on 75 when Gavin Peers teed up Michael Barker to fire past Shaun Patton, rescuing a precious point for Pat's in the process.

Both sides came into this tie having suffered defeats in both of their respective opening league ties and it was the Bit O'Red who began the brighter.

Rovers midfielder Chris Kenny did well to rob Conan Byrne in the centre circle before finding Sadlier out wide. His effort from distance was simple for Saints goalkeeper Barry Murphy to deal with however.

The game opened up following that positive start from the home side. Pat's created their first chance on 19 albeit through a mix-up in the Sligo defence.

Shaun Patton and Kyle Callan-McFadden crossed wires as they both went to clear a Byrne cross. The ball fell to Graham Kelly who saw his shot from 15 yards cleared off the line by an alert Mick Leahy.

Sligo have struggled to impress in their opening games, conceding nine goals to date whilst scoring just once. Their second of the season arrived on 34 minutes as the Connacht men took control.

Pat Cregg's heavy challenge brought down former Saint John Russell 25 yards from the Pat's goal. Sadlier stood up and fired a beauty low into the corner and far beyond Murphy's reach.

Rovers looked suspect at the back at times and failed to clear Ian Bermingham's dangerous ball from the left. A scramble ensued before the ball finally fell to Billy Dennehy five yards from goal, however A Sligo foot rescued the situation by getting a telling touch to deflect the Kerryman's stab at goal to safety.

Dennehy was involved again shortly after. The winger did well to track Jonathan Lunney's cross all the way to the back post but was thwarted by the energetic Tobi Adebayo-Rowling who managed to block Dennehy's attempt.

Liam Buckley's men equalised fifteen minutes from the end. Peers, the most decorated player in the history of Sligo Rovers did well to cushion Byrne's free into the path of Barker who stroked the ball Shaun Patton from 15 yards despite the best intentions of Leahy on the Sligo line.

Rovers boss Dave Robertson introduced striker Raffaele Cretaro seven minutes from time. The veteran almost had an immediate impact but saw his volley sail over after Murphy had done well to palm away Sadlier's stinger.

Peers almost found the winner on his return west five minutes into added time. Patton pushed away Lunney's shot to force a late corner. Peers headed narrowly over from substitute Alex O'Hanlon's the resulting set-piece.

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden (Raffaele Cretaro 83), Regan Donelon (Gary Boylan 57); Daniel Kearns (Mathew Stevens 87), Chris Kenny, Craig Roddan, John Russell, Kieran Sadlier; Liam Martin.

St Patrick's Athletic: Barry Murphy; Michael Barker, Gavin Peers, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Conan Byrne (Kurtis Byrne 83), Graham Kelly (Alex O'Hanlon 66), Patrick Cregg, Jonathan Lunney, Billy Dennehy; Josh O'Hanlon (Christy Fagan 74).

Referee: Jim McKell