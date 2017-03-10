Bohemians 3-2 Bray Wanderers

Two goals from Dinny Corcoran helped Bohemians to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Bray Wanderers to get their season up and running in style at Dalymount Park.

Despite Bohemians dominating the first half with Keith Ward striking the bar, it was sluggish Bray who scored twice early in the second half through John Sullivan and Dylan Connolly.

But Corcoran led the revival with a goal back before Ward levelled. Corcoran then won it with his second goal of the night 11 minutes from time.

Dundalk 1-0 Limerick

Dundalk maintained their 100% start to the season thanks to Patrick McEleney’s sensational strike against newly promoted Limerick at Oriel Park.

McEleney opened his account for the season with a sublime free-kick against Sligo six nights earlier but he topped that with an even better finish here in the 32nd minute.

The Limerick defence would have felt comfortable when he cut in from the right but the 24-year-old unleashed a stunning left-footed effort that had Freddy Hall grasping for thin air in the Blues goal.

The goal of the season contender maintained the champions’ 100% start to the new season but they were made work hard by Martin Russell’s side who contributed to an entertaining game.

Sligo Rovers 1-1 St Patrick's Athletic

Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic picked up their first point of the season as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Kieran Sadlier had initially handed the home side the lead with a well hit free-kick from 25 yards.

However, the Inchicore side restored parity on 75 when Gavin Peers teed up Michael Barker to fire past Shaun Patton, rescuing a precious point for Pat's in the process.

Drogheda 1-4 Cork City

Cork City moved top of the Premier Division table after this convincing win over 10-man Drogheda at United Park.

The Boynesiders recovered from the loss of an early Sean Maguire goal to get back on level terms, only to have Richie Purdy sent off for a straight red card and it was damage limitation after that for Pete Mahon's team.

Gearoid Morrissey's 40th minute strike send the Rebels in leading at the break and they didn't look book from there and further goals from Karl Sheppard and Connor Ellis sealed a comprehensive victory for the Leesiders.

Finn Harps 1-1 Galway United

Finn Harps and Galway United earned their first points of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with a Finn Park draw – but it was a result that left the visitors scratching their heads.

Sean Houston had put the Donegal side in front and Kevin Devaney equalised for Galway, who ended up hitting the woodwork on three occasions as the gods seemed to be contriving against them.

Devaney, a former Harps player, Ronan Murray and Vinny Faherty were the unfortunate parties and all three will wonder how they didn't score.

Shamrock Rovers 0-1 Derry City

Derry City continued their 100% start to the Airtricity League Premier Division season thanks to a 1-0 victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Centre-half Ryan McBride scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half when he was on hand to fire home from eight yards.

The visitors saw full-back Lukas Schubert sent off after picking up a second yellow card for dissent 20 minutes from the end but they held out comfortably to make it two wins from two in Dublin.