Corry Evans has been included in a Northern Ireland squad that has also been boosted by Craig Cathcart's return for the home World Cup qualifier with Norway later this month.

Midfielder Evans has not played in over two months with his ongoing groin issue but his club Blackburn are fine with his selection, while Watford defender Cathcart is available for the first time since the summer's European Championships having battled his own injury problems.

Shane Ferguson's suspension has opened the door for Oldham's Ryan McLaughlin to earn a recall but there is no place for Wigan striker Will Grigg, who has a knee problem, as Michael O'Neill's men look to strengthen their hold on second place in Group C when the Norwegians visit Windsor Park on 26 March.