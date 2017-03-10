Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady says he's got his love for football back after being named Championship Player of the Month for his performances in February.

The on-loan Everton winger scored three goals and had two assists in five games over the month for Preston North End, with his miserable spell at Sheffield Wednesday last year now firmly behind him.

"It's a great accolade to get, to see your form recognised over the past month," the 30-year-old told pnefc.net.

"I feel like I've been pretty consistent all season but obviously a few goals and a few assists grab the headlines but the main thing is that the team has been doing well.

"I'm enjoying my football again. Just playing games again really, I had sort of forgotten what I could play like because I hadn't really played that much. It's a good environment to play my football in and I'm loving it."

Aiden McGeady had been awarded with the @SkyBetChamp Player of the Month award for February 👏. https://t.co/JM210JvjBz #pnefc pic.twitter.com/hSwZYVvot2 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 10, 2017

Manager Simon Grayson, himself shortlisted for the manager of the month prized, hailed McGeady's efforts since joining the club in August.

"I think some of his performances with the ball have been outstanding, he's had the end product as well and he's got the goals that his performances have warranted this year," said Grayson.

"I think he prefers to recognise what the other players have done for him as well, the players who have grafted, got him the ball and helped along the way to contribute to this award.

"It's great for him, I think it's been fully warranted given the month of February, he had a really outstanding month and we are fortunate to have him here.

"Let's hope in another month we are talking about him winning another award but we are very pleased for him and I am proud to be his manager."

Preston, who also feature Irish internationals Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle in their ranks, are ninth in the Championship table, nine points off the play-off places.