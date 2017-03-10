David Moyes is hoping Sunderland can match Alex Ferguson's sense of timing once again and make a late surge to preserve their Premier League status.

The Black Cats are rooted to the foot of the table with just 11 games remaining and face yet another scramble for safety, something they have safely negotiated in each of the last four seasons.

Moyes is entering new territory as he prepares for the scrap, but he is keeping his fingers crossed that his players can emulate Ferguson's Manchester United side who had a knack of pulling off last-gasp heroics.

The Sunderland boss succeeded Ferguson at United in 2013 and found him a tough act to follow, lasting less than a season at Old Trafford.

"I think Sunderland have got that great habit of timing it well so that they aren't relegated"

Moyes told Sunderland's official website: "This is the time of the season you need your players to come into form and show what they are capable of.

"Players at the top peak at the right time to win leagues or win cups, and Manchester United had a great habit under Sir Alex of timing that well.

"I think Sunderland have got that great habit of timing it well so that they aren't relegated. We don't want to be in this position, but we are here and we need to use every bit of experience we have got to get out of it.

"We have been in this position before and I'm hoping the experience of being in this position will make us better and help us with this run-in."

Sunderland are without a game this weekend and face Burnley on 18 March in their next Premier League fixture.