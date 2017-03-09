The greatest comeback of all time? It was a jaw-dropping, eyes-rubbed-in-disbelief night of action at the Nou Camp as Barcelona somehow went through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Trailing 4-0 after their last-16 first-leg clash with PSG, the Catalan giants thrashed the French outfit 6-1 to squeak through, scoring three in the last eight minutes - Sergi Roberto's decisive sixth came deep into injury-time - to spark wild celebrations.

The RTÉ panel reflected on one of the European Cup's truly great nights, and wondered just how Barca pulled it off, and how PSG threw it away.