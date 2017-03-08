UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal and Bayern Munich following incidents during the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by the Bundesliga giants, who ran riot during the second half once defender Laurent Koscielny had been shown a red card for bringing down Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area to complete a 10-2 aggregate victory.

Before the match, travelling Bayern fans held up a banner which read: "without fans football is not worth a penny" to highlight the cost of ticket prices and then, once the action started, toilet roll and paper streamers were thrown onto the pitch, which caused a delay.

During the closing stages, there was also a brief disruption when a supporter ran on to the field and was eventually taken off by stewards after stumbling to the floor.

A statement from UEFA said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen (1-5), played on 7 March in England.

"Charges against Arsenal FC: Field invasions by supporters - Art 16 (2) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

"Charges against FC Bayern Munchen: Throwing of objects - Art 16 (2) of DR.

"No other disciplinary cases have been opened after this match."

Both clubs could be hit with fines as a result.