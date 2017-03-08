Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is in no rush to follow the money trail to China.

The 29-year-old has been a divisive figure since arriving at Old Trafford in 2013, yet the midfielder retained the faith of manager Jose Mourinho.

United recently invoked a one-year extension clause in his contract to keep the Belgium midfielder at the club until 2018, yet talk over his future remains.

Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro claims to have been offered Fellaini, for whom a money-spinning move east is not a serious target right now.

"We will see but this is not a priority," Fellaini told Sport/Foot Magazine.

"But I am honest, if I am going to China, it is finished for me the national team. The first thing I do is call the coach to tell him that I stop."

Fellaini remains an important squad player for United, despite fan criticism that peaked when he was jeered by pockets of home fans in December.

However, manager Mourinho has continually backed the under-fire midfielder - faith that means a lot to the Belgian.

"He could have killed me, but, no, he defended me, he protected me," Fellaini said. "I will never forget."