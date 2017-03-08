Robbie Keane is back on home soil and training with Airtricity League Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer was at the Roadstone Sports Club at Kingswood, Dublin, as he kept his fitness up to scratch but a permanent move to the Hoops is unlikely, according to the Irish Independent.

He's been in familiar company this week, with former international team-mate Damien Duff part of the first-team coaching staff and Stephen McPhail - who Keane played with at Leeds United - the club's sporting director.

Rovers began their campaign with a fiery 2-1 defeat at champions Dundalk, but bounced back last Friday night by seeing off Bohemians in the Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium.

Boss Stephen Bradley aired his desire to make the ground a "fortress", telling RTE Sport: "It was a great atmosphere and the fans have been brilliant. I haven’t seen Tallaght Stadium like that for four or five years so it was brilliant."

He'll also hope that Keane's presence, even if only brief, can lift his men further ahead of their home clash against Derry City this week.