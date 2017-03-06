Shane Duffy will miss the Republic of Ireland’s vital World Cup qualifier with Wales later this month after breaking his metatarsal last weekend.

Duffy has been ruled out for six weeks and will require surgery. He was forced off with the complaint in Brighton’s 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: “He's fractured his fifth metatarsal and will have an operation probably tomorrow.

"We're probably looking at a minimum of six weeks. He's a big loss."

Duffy, 25, started for Ireland in their 1-0 success over Austria last November and was likely to take his place in the XI against the Welsh on 24 March at Aviva Stadium.