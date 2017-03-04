A clinical Dundalk moved top of the Premier Division with a dominative 4-0 win over ten man Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The champions strolled into a two goal lead at the break courtesy of strikes from Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy.

The Lilywhites were relatively comfortable in dealing with a disappointing Bit O'Red in the second period and eventually strangled the game through strikes from Ciaran Kilduff and new boy Thomas Stewart.

Rovers finished the game without their full quota of players after Jonah Ayunga was sent off mid-way through the second half following his second bookable offence.

The win sees Stephen Kenny's team top by virtue of the number of goals scored, whilst Rovers remain rooted to the foot of the table.

The Louth men took the lead on 12 minutes. Referee Ben Connolly adjudged Sligo skipper Craig Roddan to have fouled Benson at the edge of the Rovers area.

McEleney made the most of the advantageous position, stepping up to send a bending effort past stranded debutant goalkeeper Shaun Patton who got his footing all wrong.

The champions were without a number of key players but still possessed the fire power to create plenty of chances to double their lead.

Brian Gartland saw his powerful header fly wide of Patton's goal from a John Mountney corner on 22, while Kilduff could only fire straight at the Rovers goalkeeper two minutes later after a one-two with Benson.

Benson was next go close on 28 but could only drag his effort wayward.

Rovers were fortunate not to be reduced to ten men shortly before the half hour.

John Russell's ankle-high challenge on Mountney gave official Connolly plenty to think about, particularity given that the Galway man had been booked just minutes previous. The referee showing mercy on this occasion as Russell remained on the pitch.

Sligo didn't show any signs of having learned from their opening day mistakes and Dundalk cemented their dominance ten minutes from the break.

Paddy Barrett's through ball was allowed spill its way through to the unaccompanied Duffy who expertly slotted the ball between Patton and the post for his first goal for the club.

McEleney tested Patton twice more in the opening 15 minutes of the second half while Liam Martin was responsible for Rovers' only shot on target. Sava was comfortable in dealing with the winger's speculative drive from distance on 57.

Sligo's task was made more arduous when Ayunga was dismissed on 66 minutes following a high challenge on Barrett in front of the Dundalk area.

Rovers' frustration with Connolly continued moments later when it looked like Cretaro was tripped by Gartland inside the Dundalk box, the referee waving play on much to the annoyance of the home support.

Dundalk put the result beyond doubt with their third on 76. McEleney's wonderful chipped pass found the marauding Sean Gannon down an exposed Sligo left side.

The young full back found Kilduff, who did well to get in front of his market to nod past Patton for his second of the year.

It was all too easy for last year's champions as three became four nine minutes from time as a desperate Sligo sank further.

Duffy's neat pass teeing up debutant Stewart who finished past Patton at the second attempt - a goal on his maiden appearance for the striker who was on the pitch just three minutes.

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Daniel Kearns (Kieran Sadlier 62), John Russell, Craig Roddan, Liam Martin; Raffaele Cretaro (Mathew Stevens 77), Jonah Ayunga.

Dundalk: Gabriel Sava; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Paddy Barrett, Niclas Vemmelund; John Mountney (Jamie McGrath 71), Conor Clifford, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy (Steven Kinsella 83); Robbie Benson; Ciaran Kilduff (Thomas Stewart 79).

Referee: Ben Connolly.