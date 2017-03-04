Dundalk are looking to build on last weekend's opening day victory over Shamrock Rovers as they travel to the Showgrounds this evening to take on Sligo Rovers.

A tricky encounter is expected for the champions as Sligo aim to bounce back from last week's disastrous 5-1 defeat to Limerick and the Bit O'Red caused the Lilywhites problems last year.

Striker Ciaran Kilduff admits that he is expecting a tough game but is hopeful of collecting another win.

“It’s so early in the season and Sligo have a good home record. They will have a big crowd at the Showgrounds. It’s going to be a tough game. It’s still early days," said Kilduff.

“They have signed well and played some really good football last year. They caused us problems and looked like they may go places. It’s going to be a tough game but we can take confidence out of the game last week and hopefully we’ll be ready to go get the win.”

Manager Stephen Kenny believes that the confidence gained from the opening night win can be carried into this weekend to get the victory.

“It was great to get a win last week in our first game against Shamrock Rovers," said Kenny.

"It was a good win for us. I think we have to bring that form into this weekend against Sligo Rovers which will be a difficult fixture.

“The confidence gained from that victory and we want to bring that into our fixture in Sligo. We must strive to do that this weekend to get the victory."

Dundalk are still planning without Chris Shields, who remains sidelined with a groin problem as does David McMillan (kneecap) and Gary Rogers (calf).

Shane Grimes is a long term absentee with a hamstring problem while Seán Hoare also has a groin problem and is ruled out of the trip west.

Patrick McEleney has recovered from the knock he sustained last Friday, while Stephen O’Donnell is a doubt with the thigh injury which forced him off in the second half against Rovers and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

For Sligo, Liam Martin returns to the squad after missing the Limerick game due to suspension, while goalkeeper Michéal Schlingermann will have a late fitness test prior to the game due to a groin problem.

Manager Dave Robertson is looking to put last week's performance and result behind them and look forward to taking on the champions at home.

“We reviewed the Limerick game and watched it back as a group. There were individual errors for goals and we didn't perform to a level that we needed," said Robertson.

"You can’t just write off a 5-1 defeat but what you can do is look at what we can control from now on.

“We have tried to remain positive and for the players to keep believing in themselves. The message approaching Saturday is to focus on what we need to do from the first whistle.

“The natural reaction after last week was disappointment and we have tried to raise their spirits but as the week has gone on the players have lifted their own spirits too.

“Every game is different and certainly the three in a row champions coming to town raises eyebrows. It’s our first home game of the season and I think as always our players will give all they can and it’s important that the home support get behind them.

“This is the start of our Showgrounds campaign and I think we can get a positive result to get us off the mark.”