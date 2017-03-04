Bray Wanderers 5-3 Finn Harps

Finn Harps left the Carlisle Grounds not at all happy with referee Anthony Buttimer as Bray Wanderers secured a second win of the season in an eight goal thriller by the seaside.

The Cork official waved away Harps appeals for a penalty before giving Bray a soft free-kick for their lead goal - scored by Anto Flood - and then a harshly awarded penalty converted by Gary McCabe all inside the opening 20 minutes.

Aaron Greene, Gary McCabe and Dylan Connolly all got on the scoresheet against a plucky Harps side who can consider themsleves unlucky to leave without anything to show.

Cork City 4-0 Galway United

Cork City had four different goalscorers as they inflicted Galway United’s second defeat in as many league games with a 4-0 win to continue with maximum points.

Seán Maguire’s goal 14 minutes in set the tone, before Ryan Delaney put the Leesiders in the driving seat. Stephen Dooley’s classy third followed by Conor Ellis’ late strike ensured a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Derry City - Limerick (match abandoned after 25 minutes due to floodlight failure)

Derry City’s first match at Maginn Park will live long in the memory, but not for the right reasons.

Their encounter against Limerick was abandoned after just 25 minutes because of floodlight failure, in what was a massive night for everyone concerned with the Buncrana venue.

Ronan Curtis levelled for the home side after Dean Clarke gave the visitors an early lead, before the floodlights failed on 25 minutes and the game was called off after referee Neil Doyle was informed that the generator would not be coming on again.

Drogheda United 2-0 St Patrick’s Athletic

Promoted club Drogheda United are the early surprise packets of the Premier Division after Jake Hyland's second-half goal set them up for their second win from two at the expense of St Patrick's Athletic.

In the final seconds the visitors found themselves out-numbered at the back and Drogs right-back Colm Deasy's shot towards goal went in off Patrick Cregg for an own goal to confirm Drogheda's victory.

Shamrock Rovers – Bohemians