Promoted club Drogheda United are the early surprise packets of the Premier Division after Jake Hyland's second-half goal set them up for their second win from two at the expense of St Patrick's Athletic.

Drogheda started in confident fashion following their opening-night win in Galway and forced three corners inside the first six minutes. Pats keeper Barry Murphy showed good reactions to keep out a stinging drive from Stephen Dunne and also denied Thomas Byrne during that opening salvo.

The visitors responded on 16 minutes with a wayward Lee Desmond header from a Graham Kelly free kick, but Drogheda wasted a brilliant scoring opportunity on 25 when Luke Gallagher took a quick kick to Gavin Brennan whose instant volleyed cross was headed over the bar by Stephen Elliott from close range.

Pats continued to play some attractive football but didn't create another chance of note until the 42nd minute when Lee Desmond drove the ball low into the six-yard area and Sam Verdon deflected it goal-wards, only for a defender to intervene on the goal-line.

But seconds later the Boynesiders launched a superb counter-attack as Jake Hyland and Elliott combined before releasing the ball to the on-rushing Byrne who had his shirt blatantly pulled by Alex O'Hanlon.

Referee Sean Grant called it right in issuing a yellow card to O'Hanlon as the challenge was out near the right touchline, while Byrne was also booked, seemingly for gesticulating towards the Pats supporters on the terrace close by.

The sides turned out still on level terms, but Pats seemed to find another gear on the restart and Verdon rattled the bar with a close-range volley from an Alex O'Hanlon centre in the 59th minute.

Moments later Drogheda right-back Colm Deasy kept out a Christy Fagan header on the line, but the home side survived that Pats flourish before breaking the deadlock on 65 minutes.

The away defence seemed all at sea for a moment, and Drogheda made them pay as Gavin Brennan teed up Hyland who slotted past Murphy.

Three minutes later Hyland had the ball in the net again, but this time the effort was ruled out and Pats were still in the game.

Pats showed no sign of a response until the first minute of stoppage time when substitute Conan Byrne forced a fine save from Drogs keeper Stephen McGuinness.

Then in the final seconds the visitors found themselves out-numbered at the back and Drogs right-back Colm Deasy's shot towards goal went in off Patrick Cregg for an own goal to confirm Drogheda's victory.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Stephen Dunne; Jake Hyland, Sean Thornton (Ryan McEvoy 70), Richie Purdy; Thomas Byrne (Gareth McCaffrey 70), Stephen Elliott (Marc Griffin 70), Gavin Brennan. Subs not used: Conor Kane, Adam Wixted, Dylan Sweeney.

St Patrick's Athletic: Barry Murphy; Michael Barker, Rory Feely, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Billy Dennehy (Kurtis Byrne 85), Sam Verdon (Josh O'Hanlon 68), Patrick Cregg, Graham Kelly, Alex O'Hanlon (Conan Byrne 68); Christy Fagan. Subs not used: Jonathan Lunney, Darragh Markey, Ciaran Kelly, Conor O'Malley.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)