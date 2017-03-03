Derry City’s first match at Maginn Park will live long in the memory, but not for the right reasons.

Their encounter against Limerick was abandoned after just 25 minutes because of floodlight failure, in what was a massive night for everyone concerned with the Buncrana venue.

Despite the terrible weather a carnival atmosphere welcomed Derry City to their new home, as history was made as League of Ireland top flight football came to Buncrana, with Limerick the visitors.

Kenny Shiels made two changes to the side which defeated Bohemians last week with Lukas Schubert and Aaron Barry coming in for Joshua Daniels and the injury Ben Doherty.

City nearly had the perfect start as Barry McNamee played a defensive splitting pass to release Nathan Boyle within 30 seconds, but last week's two goal hero, dragged his shot wide from 12 yards.

Minutes later a Nicky Low right wing corner found Ronan Curtis, but his close range header was straight at Hall.

From Hall's resulting punt down field Schubert's poor clearance fell perfectly into Dean Clarke's path and the ex-Shamrock Rovers gleefully blasted home from just inside the box to silences the home support.

Derry deservedly levelled things on 18 minutes as Aaron McEneff's left wing free-kick found Curtis and his initially header was charged down, but the striker's follow-up effort flew past Hall.

Soon after the home side were inches away from taking the lead as Boyle's run down the right ended with his tremendous centre flashed just in front of an unmarked Curtis.

Just as Derry were starting to up the ante again, the floodlights failed on 25 minutes and the game was called off after referee Neil Doyle was informed that the generator would not be coming on again.

Both sides hope that the game will be re-arranged later this month.