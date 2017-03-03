Shamrock Rovers secured a deserved 2-1 win over bitter rivals Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after an impressive second half display at Tallaght Stadium.

Referee Robert Harvey held a pitch inspection two hours before kick-off, but gave the game the green light after deeming the pitch despite concerns over the quality of the playing surface.

A dismal first half devoid of any clearcut chances won’t live long in the memory, but both sides upped their games after the restart, with Rovers proving a particularly potent force going forward.

Brandon Miele gave the hosts the lead in the 58th minute with a cool finish.

Ryan Connolly and Simon Connolly combined on the right wing, with the latter’s cross superbly controlled by Miele in the Bohs box. Despite the attentions of both Rob Cornwall and Derek Pender, Miele created space for himself before dispatching a left-footed shot beyond the reach of Shane Supple in the Bohemians goal.

The visitors almost dew level when Lorcan Fitzgerald’s corner found Ian Morris, but the Bohs midfielder saw his bullet header rebound of the left upright, with Rovers keeper Tomer Chencinski beaten all ends up.

Rovers second on the night came as two substitutes combined to some effect. James Doona, who replaced Miele, surged down the left flank and his ball found Ryan Connolly at the byline. Connolly’s cutback rolled into the path of Michael O’Connor, who had entered the fray for Sean Boyd, and he smashed the ball home from close range.

Bohemians scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot when Rovers centre-half Daniel Devine was penalised for an incident involving Stephen Best.

George Poynton steeped up and finished to the right corner, sending Chencinski the wrong way, but it was Rovers who secure bragging rights over their fiercest rivals.

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski, Madden, Devine, Webster, Clarke, McAllister, Finn, Meenan, Connolly (Lopes 75), Miele (Doona 68), Boyd (O'Connor 65)

Bohemians: Supple, Pender, Cornwall, Byrne (Best 45), Fitzgerald, Morris, Kavanagh, Gannon, Poynton, Doyle (Simon 84), Corcoran (Casey 45)

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin)