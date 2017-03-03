The Dublin Derby is the game that grabs the attention this weekend in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Shamrock Rovers take on Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

Both sides lost their opening encounter last weekend and passions should run high at the two Dublin clubs meet at this early juncture in the season.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is not sitting on the fence for this one as he claims “a win is vital” for the Hoops, while Bohs counterpart Keith Long admits that “there's pressure on both teams.”

The game is live on RTÉ2 and on the RTÉ Player.

Elsewhere, Cork City will look to continue their fine start to the season as they welcome Galway United to Turner’s Cross.

Bray Wanderers will also look to maintain their winning start against Finn Harps, while Derry City take on Limerick – both those teams also won their opening game last weekend.

Drogheda, who also opened their campaign with a victory, host St Patrick’s Athletic, while champions Dundalk do not play until Saturday as they visit Sligo Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – Tallaght Stadium, kick-off 7:30pm

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat in Dundalk and the Hoops enjoyed two victories out of three in their league encounters last season, including a 4-0 away win at Dalymount.

Bohs will be hoping for a performance similar to the one, which saw them overcome the Hoops 1-0 in the side’s last meeting of the 2016 season.

Team news:

Shamrock Rovers The Hoops have a fully fit squad to choose from, however, Graham Burke is suspended after receiving a red card for a challenge last week on Dundalk’s Jamie McGrath.

Bohemians: Bohs continue to be without the services of Eoin Wearen (cruciate) and Ismahil Akinade, who underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove his spleen in order to rectify a blood platelets count issue.

Gaffer Talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): “A win is vital. Our lads know how important a win is and we will be going out to win the game.

“We have to go show what we’re about now, it’s their cup final so we have to beat them, their result last week doesn’t matter, they could have won 4-0. It’s Rovers vs Bohs so all form goes out the window here.

“We’ve a really competitive squad now and that’s a very good thing, I looked around the bench on Friday and every player if brought on could improve us. Our subs can make us stronger and we haven’t said that for quite some time.”

Keith Long (Bohemians): Long said: "We'll be going to Tallaght with confidence. The game has come early. It's a big one for both clubs. Rovers have spent a lot of money assembling a squad that is expected to challenge, so there's pressure there too.

"We've both started the season with a defeat. There's pressure on both teams even though we're only one game in.”

Cork City v Galway United – Turner’s Cross, kick-off 7:45pm

City have enjoyed a flawless start with two wins from two, including the President’s Cup victory over Dundalk, and will be looking to continue that form in their first home league fixture of the season.

Last season, the sides met three times in the league, drawing 2-2 in April at Eamon Deacy Park, before City secured two wins in the space of a couple of weeks; 5-3 at home and 5-0 away, towards the end of the season.

Team news:

Cork City Steven Beattie is still being assessed; the Dubliner didn’t feature against Finn Harps last week due to fears that the heavy conditions might aggravate an ankle injury. Alan Bennett made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute in that win over Harps, but he will also be assessed ahead of the game. John Kavanagh, however, has been ruled out through injury, while Garry Buckley will serve a one-match suspension after his sending off last week.

Galway United: Paul Sinnott (ankle) will miss the next two or three weeks after an awkward fall in training.

Gaffer Talk

John Caulfield (Cork City): “Galway have lots of attacking options and we are well aware of the threat they pose. Against Drogheda last week, they should probably have been three or four up at half time but the game changed when they went a goal behind.

“Our lads were brilliant last week. There are days when you have to dig in, battle and play to the conditions, and that is where intelligent players and good players understand that you have to pull out a performance and a result.

“Obviously, this week we will be at home, so it will be different kind of game on an excellent pitch, but we will not take anyone for granted.”

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "After the Drogheda game, there were two key areas for improvement. One was finishing, we could've had the game out of sight by half time had we been a bit more clinical in the first half.

"Our second half performance wasn't anywhere near as good as our first half showing.”

"Cork City is a tasty game, not many people outside of ourselves will be expecting us to take anything from the game, but we have a quiet confidence that we do have the players and game plan to get a result at Turners Cross."

Derry City v Limerick – Maginn Park, kick-off 7:45pm

Derry City will play their first league game at their home from home, Maginn Park in Buncrana tonight as they welcome Limerick.

Both sides will be full of confidence going into this one and should prove a most entertaining affair at a sold out venue.

Team news:

Derry City The Candystripes will be without striker Rory Patterson and defender Ben Doherty, but manager Kenny Shiels confirmed that injury trio Aaron Barry, Harry Monaghan and Mikhail Kennedy are all on the road to recovery. Alon Netzer is also ruled out but should be available over the coming weeks

Limerick: Dave O'Connor, Shane Tracy and John O'Flynn still remain out.

Gaffer Talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): “They had a player (Tommy Dobson) who played in the English Premier League last season, a striker from Brazil (Rodrigo Tosi) who is scoring goals for fun and a French defensive midfield player (Bastien Hery), who sits and accords the style of play.

“They have Shane Duggan and Lee-J Lynch, but I don’t want to talk too much about them but these are quality players and they have got the winning habit.”

Martin Russell (Limerick): “We have two tough away games to come against Derry City and Dundalk. The Derry game is going to be a good test because of where they finished last year.

“It is another side we can challenge ourselves against. Reports of the pitch at Maginn Park, where Derry are playing the game, suggest it is in decent nick. There will be no excuses.

“We will have to try and replicate or get as close as we can to the standard we had the other night against Sligo to give ourselves a good chance up there . They will be up for their first home game.

“Derry are the team representing Ireland in Europe this year and we have only just come up from the First Division.”

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps – Carlisle Ground, kick-off 7:45pm

Bray Wanderers take on Finn Harps in the Seagulls first home league of the 2017 season and Harry Kenny’s side will be looking to add to their impressive victory over St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday.

Ollie Horgan’s side would have been disappointed not to get a draw from the Premier Division opener against Cork City last weekend in Ballybofey and will be looking to get some points on the board this weekend.

Team news

Bray Wanderers: Darragh Noone and Conor Earley have recovered from injury and are available for selection. John Sullivan is carrying a knock and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Finn Harps: Striker Danny Morrissey is out with a knee injury sustained in the Cork game while manager Horgan is very concerned about midfielder Jonny Bonner who is struggling with a back problem, while defender Cillian Cantwell (thigh) hasn’t trained this week.

Gaffer Talk

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers): “I am very pleased with last week’s performance and result. We controlled the majority of the game and should have won more comfortably. The players were very disciplined and professional and showed a great desire to achieve the result. It’s three points and a good start to the season and we now look forward to the visit of Finn Harps at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday.”

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): “It was disappointing to lose to Cork because the goal we conceded was poor from a defensive point of view.

“So we’re now going to Bray with no points on the board from a home game and we’re playing a team that went away from home and defeated St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night.

“Harry Kenny did a great job with Bray in the second half of last season and he has added to his squad since so we’re going to be up against in terms of taking points out of the Carlisle Grounds.”

Drogheda United v St Patrick's Athletic - United Park, kick-off 7:45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic make the short trip up the M1 to face Drogheda United with the Saints looking for their first win of the season.

Following last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Bray Wanderers, Liam Buckley’s side will be looking to bounce back, while opponents Drogheda will hope to build on their 1-0 win away to Galway United.

Team News

Drogheda United: Victory last Friday came at a cost for Drogheda midfielder Killian Brennan who was forced off on the stroke of half-time with a serious collarbone injury that will result in an extended period on the sidelines.

Brennan is the only absentee as brother Sean is back in contention following another week of training, while Marc Griffin will be available having overcome a tight hamstring.

St Pat's: Saints are without Aidan Keena and Darren Dennehy through suspension, however they are boosted by the return of defender Rory Feely from a ban.

Gaffer Talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "It shows the strength in depth of our squad that it was two substitutes who combined for the goal [in last week's victory over Galway] and then you consider some of the names we didn’t even have on the bench and it bodes well.

"Teams don’t like coming to United Park as it is and we want that to continue throughout the year. Players complain that the pitch is too tight but it actually matches up with most in the country and it’s just the surroundings that give off that impression.

"Our goal will be to win every home game this season because that’ll be the key to us having a successful season and staying in the Premier Division. We had a really good home record last season and we want to carry that on and make United Park a fortress."

Liam Buckley (St Patrick's Athletic): “It’s great to be back into week to week games now as we all start to get back into the rhythm of things. After last week’s disappointing result and performance, we’ve been keen all week to play this game as we want to put in a much better performance and hopefully get a result.

“Drogheda are coming off a good win and as a newly promoted side, that is what you look to do early in the year in terms of getting as many points on the board as possible. You never get an easy game in United Park so we’ll need to improve on last week if we’re to get a result.”