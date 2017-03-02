Celtic fans have gathered to pay tribute to Tommy Gemmell alongside some of his former Lisbon Lions team-mates following the death of one of the most important players in the club's history.

Gemmell died aged 73 in the early hours of Thursday morning following what Celtic described as a "long illness".

Scarves and flowers and other items were left outside Celtic Park in tribute to the man who scored in two European Cup finals for the club, including the equaliser in their famous 2-1 triumph over Inter Milan in 1967, when Celtic became the first British club to lift the trophy.

Bertie Auld and John Clark, two of his team-mates that night, were among those who congregated at Parkhead to remember the former Scotland left-back, whose overlapping runs were crucial in overcoming Inter's defensive strategy.

The club wrote on their official website: "Celtic supporters awoke to the news this morning that another of their heroes had gone - the man with the rocket-shot who scored the equaliser in Lisbon."

Gemmell smashed a shot into the top corner from 18 yards in Lisbon, and one of his many forward bursts helped set up Stevie Chalmers' winner.

Celtic's statement continued: "Tommy Gemmell is a true Celtic legend, part of the greatest side in the club's history and a man who played a pivotal role in our greatest ever triumph when, in Lisbon's Estadio Nacional, 11 men all born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park, beat Inter Milan to win the European Cup.

"The legend of the Lisbon Lions was created that night, and Tommy and his team-mates were assured their place in the pantheon of Celtic greats.

"And, like the rest of the Lions, Tommy remained humble about his incredible football achievements."

The Motherwell-born defender also scored in the 1970 final when the Hoops were defeated by Dutch side Feyenoord.

📷 Some photos from the magnificent Celtic career of Lisbon Lion, Tommy Gemmell. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/9kkDV7pc3c — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) March 2, 2017

Gemmell won 18 Scotland caps and played in the 3-2 victory over world champions England at Wembley in 1967.

His death comes days after the family of Billy McNeill confirmed the Lisbon Lions skipper had dementia, and shortly before the 50th anniversary of Celtic's greatest triumph. Their fans have paid tribute to their most famous team around the 67th minute of each game in recent months with a light display and song, In The Heat Of Lisbon.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Tommy will forever hold his rightful place as one of the true Celtic legends. In this particular year it is so very sad to lose such an important figure - while we mourn his loss, I am sure all our supporters will also celebrate the life and the wonderful achievements of the great Tommy Gemmell."

Gemmell left Celtic in 1971 for Nottingham Forest after a 10-year spell at Parkhead, which saw him score 63 goals in 418 appearances, win six league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

After two seasons at the City Ground and a short spell in the United States with the Miami Toros, Gemmell moved to Dundee, who he led to victory over Celtic in the 1973-74 League Cup final. He remains the last Dundee player to lift a major trophy.

He retired in 1977 and then managed Dundee for three years, leading them to the First Division in 1979, before two spells in charge of Albion Rovers six years apart. He was a financial advisor after his full-time career in football ended.