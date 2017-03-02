Zlatan Ibrahimovic is looking to stay at Manchester United for another two years.

The 35-year-old striker has been in superb form this season, with 26 goals for the Old Trafford club and scored the winner in the EFL Cup final against Southampton last weekend.

He has a one-year option to extend the existing £300,000-a-week contract he signed when joining United last summer.

Ibrahimovic's advisers are now looking for a better deal on top of the one-year option that will keep him at the club until June 2019.

Speaking after last weekend's cup success, United manager Jose Mourinho said fans should camp outside Ibrahimovic's house to ensure he stays at the club.