Starting your Shamrock Rovers career with a defeat wasn’t the ideal beginning for Danny Devine, but the defender is just grateful to be back playing professional football.

The Hoops couldn’t have asked for a tougher opening fixture in the new SSE Airtricity League, an away fixture to reigning champions Dundalk, who are in pursuit of a fourth successive league title.

The Dublin side went down 2-1 on the night, though there were positives for Stephen Bradley's side as they seek their first points this weekend.

For Devine, he is just happy to be back doing what he loves doing best.

The 23-year-old defender was one of four players to join last November, arriving at Tallaght Stadium with Ryan Connolly, Roberto Lopes and Paul Corry.

Devine arrived from Firhouse Clover, bringing an end to three years in the amateur ranks after failing to make the breakthrough cross-channel.

A schoolboy at Crumlin United, he was capped for Ireland at under-15, under-16, and under-17 levels.

A move to the Aston Villa Academy, where he rubbed shoulders with Jack Grealish, saw the Dubliner reach the FA Youth Cup Final in 2010, but that was as good as it got and injuries hampered his progress in the Midlands.

He returned to Ireland two years ago with Cherry Orchard and, after a difficult three years, is delighted that Rovers took a gamble on him and is determined to enjoy every moment of it.

“When you are sitting in the classroom, working a part-time job, getting the minimum wage, it’s some difference to playing football every day,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“I’m just grateful to the club and the gaffer for bringing me back into professional football again.

“You don’t realise how much you miss it until you’re not playing.”

Bohemians are next up for Rovers in their first Dublin derby of the season (Live on RTÉ2, 7.30pm).

Bradley’s side edged the head-to-head 2-1 last term and the local boy is eagerly awaiting his his first derby on Friday night.

“I can’t wait for it now,” he said.

“I grew up around here. You grow up hearing about Rovers and Bohs and the significance of the game is massive.”