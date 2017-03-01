Clinton Morrison believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t be judged until next season, but says surgery is required at either of the team if they are to progress.

The Reds were out-thought and out-fought by a vibrant Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium on Monday, the 3-1 defeat their sixth loss already in 2017.

Liverpool currently occupy fifth spot in the table, but have played a game more than Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lucas deputised at the back against the Foxes and was ruthlessly exposed by the pacy Jamie Vardy and the former Ireland international says that strengthening the defence should be Klopp’s priority.

“Think they need a classy centre-back, someone like a [Virgil] Van Dijk or a [Toby] Alderweireld,” he said.

“They lack pace at the back. Lucas tries to come in at times and does a decent job, but he got exposed because he is not really a centre back.

“It’s very difficult. You can read the game as much as you want, but when you are playing against pace it’s very hard.”

No team has found the back of the net more often in the league than Liverpool (55), but the goals have dried up more of late after a free-scoring start to the campaign.

Daniel Sturridge’s days appear to be numbered, while Sadio Mane missed a portion of the season on international duty and Morrison says a top-quality forward would ease the burden.

“They lack an out-and-out striker who can get them 25 goals,” he said.

“Firmino is real quality, a terrific player, but I don’t think he’s a 25-goal a season man...they need someone like a Lewandowski, but in this day and age, they are very hard to get.”

It is 17 months since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in the hotseat, but Morrison says the German should be judged on what the club achieves next season with another transfer window under his belt.

“Next season is the big season for him,” he said.

“He has brought in a few players this season. Sadio Mane has been a sensational signing and they missed him at the Africa Cup of Nations, but I think next season is when you judge Klopp really.

"We all love Jurgen Klopp and think he is a great character, but at the end of the day, Liverpool want to be winning trophies again"

“He’ll have the whole summer to bring the players in he wants and put his stamp firmly on that Liverpool team.

“That’s when it is the time to deliver.

“We all love Jurgen Klopp and think he is a great character, he’s brought a lot to the Premier League, but at the end of the day, Liverpool football club want to be winning trophies again.

"That’s the most important thing or at least qualifying for the Champions League and at the moment, it doesn’t look like they might finish in the top four.”