Czech Republic 0-2 Republic of Ireland

Colin Bell has made a winning start as Republic of Ireland manager with a 2-0 success over Czech Republic at the Cyprus Cup.

Goals from experienced duo Stephanie Roche and Aine O'Gorman ensured the victory.

Bell included Reading defender Harriet Scott in the starting line-up to make her international debut as Ireland got off to a strong start.

They were rewarded for their strong start in the 24th minute as a well-worked corner routine saw the ball land at Roche's feet for her to smash home to give Bell's side the lead.

🎥The first goal of Colin Bell's reign and it is @StephanieRoche9 who pounces on the loose ball to finish high into the net. 1-0! 🇮🇪#IRLWNT pic.twitter.com/iSlApBO25b — FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 1, 2017

In a game of few chances for either side, Ireland absorbed all the pressure the Czechs put them under and sealed the victory with two minutes remaining.

Substitute Ruesha Littlejohn found the tireless O'Gorman who found the back of the net off the post from outside the area to seal a fine win for the Irish.

Bell said: "I'm delighted with the performance. The players were a credit to themselves today, they put in so much effort across the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

"They did everything we asked. They were able to sit back and use the ball well as we've got a lot of players at different stages but they all found the level which was required.

"It's great for Harriet (Scott) to get her debut. She's a tireless defender who works really hard and you can tell she is proud to wear the shirt.

"It is just a start for the group but it is a good start. We've still got a lot of work to do with a difficult game against Hungary next which means we'll have to refocus and get to the same levels."

Republic of Ireland: Byrne (GK) (C), Perry, Quinn, Caldwell, Scott, Duggan (McLaughlin 80), O'Sullivan, O'Gorman (Kiernan 89), Connolly (Littlejohn 70), McCabe, Roche.

Subs: McQuillan (GK), Hourihan (GK), McCarthy, Berrill, Murray, O'Riordan, Shine.