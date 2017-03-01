Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.



The 27-year-old, who has not scored in his last seven appearances for the club, has struggled with injuries and, according to reports, could headline a list of potential departures from Anfield.

The England striker has become an increasingly peripheral figure at Anfield, having not started a Premier League game since 2 January.

It is therefore unlikely he would have been in the XI for the game at Leicester but illness ruled him out of contention for Monday night's 3-1 defeat.

The result at the King Power Stadium was the Reds' sixth loss in all competitions of a chastening 2017 and Klopp hinted Sturridge and other fringe players may be fighting for their futures between now and the end of the season.

"I have no idea what happens in the summer. It is not only Daniel but a lot of players," Klopp said.



"We will make decisions and speak about Daniel and any other players about what will happen at the end of the season. A lot of things will influence this and we can speak about it when it is time.

"We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible. Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection."

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to have considered a loan inquiry for the forward in January, which was not encouraged.

Liverpool will likely be without captain Jordan Henderson, who is currently nursing a foot injury, when they host fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday in a vital clash in the race for the Champions League qualification.

"It looks like he (Henderson) will not be ready for Arsenal. We will see," Klopp said.

Liverpool have seen their title bid falter as they have dropped to fifth, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea with 12 games remaining.

Meanwhile, Liverpool made a pre-tax loss of £19.8million last year despite revenue breaking through the £300million mark for the first time.

After two years in the black the club dropped back into the red according to the club's official accounts, released on Wednesday.

The loss in the year ending May 2016 was largely due to investment in the first-team squad plus pay-offs to manager Brendan Rodgers - sacked in October 2015 - and his backroom staff.

Twelve additions were made to the squad, including the likes of £32million Christian Benteke - no longer at the club having been sold after one season at a £5million loss - and £29million Roberto Firmino.

There were also six new contract extensions and some costs associated with the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield.

In the same accounting period the club did, however, sell Raheem Sterling to Manchester City in a £49million deal.