Ireland international Cillian Sheridan has signed for Polish league side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The Białystok-based club are currently second in the table and the 28-year-old has been signed to bolster their attacking options as they chase their first ever Ekstraklasa (First Division)league title.

The Cavan native and former Celtic striker, who has been capped three times for Ireland has been plying his trade in Cyprus since 2013, playing for both Nicosia sides, APOEL and most recently Omonia.

“It’s been a crazy few days, so now I can finally relax,” Sheridan told the club’s website.

“Now everything is taken care of, I cannot wait to get on the pitch.

“I have heard Jagiellonia is a very friendly, family club and everyone has made me feel at home."

And Sheridan, who will become the first Irishman to play in the Polish top flight, is looking to make an immediate impact at the club and relishes the pressure that comes with signing for a new club

“I want to help the team succeed and win the league. It is good to feel the pressure, then it is easier to show the good side.

“If results are irrelevant and no one cares if you win or lose, then that is no fun.”