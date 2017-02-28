Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round replay against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The City captain, who has endured a difficult campaign on the fitness front, has been out since suffering a leg injury on the eve of the first meeting against the Terriers on 18 February.

City have no other new injuries but manager Pep Guardiola is still to decide whether Willy Caballero or Claudio Bravo will play in goal while striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) are out long term.

Man City squad: Caballero, Bravo, Sagna, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Fernando, Fernandinho, Delph, Sterling, Sane, Silva, Navas, Nolito, Garcia, De Bruyne, Aguero, Iheanacho.