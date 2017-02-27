Dundalk still have the hunger

We wondered whether post-2016 fatigue was going to affect the champions as they bid for their fourth title in a row. A sloppy cross-field pass early in the game against Shamrock Rovers that allowed Darren Mennan in on goal suggested that it might be a struggle for Stephen Kenny’s side against a fired-up visiting XI.

However, that chance was missed and shortly after, the Lilywhites found the form that saw them hit such heights last season. Stephen Kenny named a very familiar looking side to kick-off the campaign and it reaped dividends as they took maximum points on their first league outing of the season.

But there were certainly cracks in this normally dominant Dundalk side who gave up too many chances to the Hoops, which will at least offer some sort of solace to the rest of the league. Kenny now needs to bed in a few of his close-season purchases to get back to where they were last year.

Rodrigo Tosi – Limerick legend in the making?

A pre-season chat with Limerick’s David O’Connor alerted us to the potential of fellow new arrival Tosi who had been banging them in during pre-season and raising expectations down by the banks of the Shannon. So a keen eye was kept on proceedings on Friday night as Limerick opened their campaign against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field.

We reckon @LimerickFCie's David O'Connor has a great career as a scout ahead of him once his playing days are over. #RodrigoTosi pic.twitter.com/pe07DAHtn4 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 27, 2017

The much-travelled striker did not disappoint as he made an immediate impact on the league with a debut hat-trick for the newly-promoted side. Limerick, of course, romped to the First Division title last season and Martin Russell’s side have continued the momentum with that opening-day annihilation.

Hat-trick hero and Man of the Match Rodrigo Tosi celebrating for Limerick FC last night!



Credit: Conor Wyse Photography @CWP_Limerick pic.twitter.com/XJBcOCsjEc — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) February 25, 2017

Russell’s free-flowing football approach to the game will not always reap such dividends but they are a welcome addition to the top flight and no team will relish going to Limerick looking for three points.

Shambolic Sligo Set to Struggle

Four or five years ago, if you finished the season ahead of Sligo Rovers, there was a good chance that you would be lifting the title come October’s end. Paul Cook built an attack-minded, football-playing squad that terrorised teams throughout the country and many would argue that the best team in the division did not win the title, as Shamrock Rovers secured back-to-back leagues in 2011.

Ian Barraclough guided the Bit O’Red to the title in 2012 but the club has been in free-fall ever since. A strong finish last season appears to have papered over the cracks going into the 2017 campaign but Dave Robertson’s side were completely exposed on the opening night of the season, hammered 5-1 by Martin Russell’s Limerick side at the Markets Field.

Sligo have struggled to bring quality into the squad in the close-season and the only positive that can be taken from Friday night’s performance is the massive wake-up call that has been served at such an early juncture in the season.

Interestingly, not one Sligo Rovers player was cautioned on Friday night. Discipline or lack of fight? The next few weeks will tell a lot about this struggling Sligo side.

Burke’s Dream Debut Ruined (All By Himself)

Shamrock Rovers new signing Graham Burke set himself up to be an instant cult-hero at his new club, scoring just minutes after coming onto the pitch, bringing the Hoops back into the game with plenty of time left to chase down a valuable away point at the home of the champions.

But a rush of blood to the head – we’re being generous here – saw the former Aston Villa youngster receive his marching orders just moments later as he, inexplicably, launched himself into the back of the already prone Jamie McGrath right under the nose of referee Neil Doyle.

That ‘exuberance of youth’ factor should see Burke getting the benefit of the doubt from his manager for future selection but there were other players on the pitch who were also flirting with dismissals with needless yellows on both sides.

Elsewhere, there were cautions aplenty with Cork’s Garry Buckley, and Saints’ duo Aidan Keena and Darren Dennehy the other red card recipients on the opening night.

No Easy Games in 2017?

Assessing the squads ahead of the season, it appeared obvious that this season was going to prove the most competitive with quality players dispersed right throughout the division.

And so it would prove on the opening night as Drogheda went away to Galway and came back with all three points, while Bray Wanderers lived up to their pre-season dark-horse tag by beating St Pat’s on their home turf.

Likewise, this Cork City team look to be completely focused on the season ahead as they put in two very different, yet equally-rewarding performances to open 2017.

A stylish 3-0 victory over the champions in the President’s Cup last week showed their quality, while the hard-fought 1-0 against Finn Harps in testing conditions showed their heart, which was perhaps missing at times last season.

Bohemians were the only side, apart from Sligo, who will be really unhappy with their opening day fare, losing at home to Derry City, however, the Gypsies have the chance to right that wrong against fierce rivals Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

