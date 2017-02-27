Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.

Four-times African footballer of the year Toure has been in fine form since returning to Pep Guardiola's side, scoring six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

"In the past when you got to 33, you were done. Now with the science, players can go on much longer," said the Ivorian.

"I don't know about next season. I don't think about it. I am just about enjoying having my team mates around. You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say 'Ah, uncle is on the phone'," he told British media.

"When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time. What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done.

"It depends on the board because I don't have nothing to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans."

City, who are third in the Premier League and 11 points behind Chelsea, host second-tier side Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday.