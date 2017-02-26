Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has distanced himself from the vacant position at Leicester City.

The Boys in Green boss, who took up the job in 2013, signed a contract extension with the FAI last September that will take him up to the 2018 World Cup

The Premier League champions sacked Claudio Ranieri last Thursday and O’Neill, who managed Leicester between 1995 and 2000 was mentioned in connection with the role, as he was before the appointment of the Italian in 2015.

“I wouldn't be going,” he told BBC Radio, with just under a month until Group D leaders Ireland face Wales in a vital World Cup qualifier on 24 March (live on RTÉ TV and Radio).

“I'm enjoying the job here at this moment.

“There's a big game in couple of weeks time and some difficult matches ahead, not only at the end of March but in June as well.”

Asked about the possibility of double-jobbing, O’Neill said: “I hadn't even thought about it.

“If that was the case - and I'm not talking about myself, I'm talking in general - if someone was trying to do two jobs at the same time, I think there would be problems if you didn't get the results on both sides.”

The ex-Celtic manager, 64, also had his say on the sacking of Ranieri, whose old side dropped in to the relegation zone after Crystal Palace’s win yesterday.

“The players took an awful lot of credit for winning the Premier League and Ranieri, in many respects, dropped into the background,” he said.

“I think somewhere along the way, you have to take a little bit of criticism. I think you have to look inwards as a player.

“Why should players go to the owners of a football club? If things are not going well, I think you sort that out in the dressing room.”