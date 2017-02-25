Republic of Ireland internationals Ciaran Clark and Aiden McGeady were both on target in the Championship this afternoon as Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw by Bristol and Preston defeated QPR 2-1.

Newcastle started the day in pole position in the table, but were forced were forced to battle back to earn a 2-2 draw at home against struggling Bristol City.

Veteran forward Aaron Wilbraham and David Cotterill gave City a 2-0 lead before Korey Smith put the ball into his own net as Jonjo Shelvey tried to bundle it in from close range approaching the hour mark.

Clark then snatched a late equaliser for the hosts with eight minutes left from close range following a corner.

Preston came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 at Deepdale in a match which featured three Galway men.

Daryl Horgan and Greg Cunningham were both named in the Preston line-up, while Ryan Manning started for the Rs.

QPR took the lead through a close-range flick from striker Kazenga LuaLua on 36 minutes.

But the in-form McGeady drew the Lilywhites level on the stroke of half-time after cutting inside and curling a right-footed shot past Alex Smithies for his third goal in four games.

Jordan Hugill's close-range finish from a Horgan corner on 71 minutes completed the turnaround.

QPR finished with 10 men after midfielder Luke Freeman collected a second caution with 12 minutes left.