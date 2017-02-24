Claudio Ranieri has said his "dream died" when Leicester sacked him with the Foxes struggling to recapture last season’s title-winning form.

The Italian led the Foxes to last season's Premier League title, but on Thursday he lost his job.

Leicester are battling against relegation this term and decided a change was needed to give the team the best possible chance of survival.

But being removed from his post hurt Ranieri, who said on Friday: "Yesterday my dream died.

"After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.

"Sadly this was not to be."

Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare today rejected any claims that player power was behind the sacking of the Italian.

"I'm not aware of any senior players going to the owners so that's news to me," he said. "What I would say, there was a lot of frustration because of results but he hadn't lost the dressing room," he said.

"Players have a voice, we have a good group of players who are tactically aware. You listen to the players but it's the manager who makes the final call.

Here is the statement in full:

Yesterday my dream died.

After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always.

Sadly this was not to be.

I wish to thank my wife Rosanna and all my family for their never ending support during my time at Leicester. My thanks go to Paolo and Andrea who accompanied me on this wonderful journey. To Steve Kutner and Franco Granello (Ranieri's Italian agent) for bringing me the opportunity to become a champion.

"It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It's been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you"

Mostly I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever.

Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football.

My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, all the players, the staff, everybody who was there and was part of what we achieved. But mostly to the supporters. You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It's been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.