Tonight’s SS Airtricity Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Cork City at Finn Park will go ahead after passing a pitch inspection.

There were fears that the fixture would fall foul of the weather on the opening weekend of the new season, but it passed the 4pm pitch inspection where the match officials were happy with the playing surface.

Following heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, the pitch was inspected this morning and again this afternoon, and will now kick-off as scheduled at 8.00pm.

Cork City made the long journey to Donegal yesterday in preparation for their first game of the season.