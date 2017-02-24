Limerick 5-1 Sligo Rovers

Limerick made a stunning return to the Premier Division with a 5-1 win over a poor Sligo Rovers side at the Markets Field.

Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi's hat-trick on his debut was supplemented by strikes in either half from Ian Turner and Lee Lynch.

Substitute Mathew Stevens netted Sligo's consolation on the hour.



The home side announced their return to the top table of Irish football as early as the third minute.

Micheál Schlingermann let spill Lynch's initial effort before the alert Turner pounced to fire home from close range, the season's opener.

It took a startled Rovers eleven minutes to test Freddy Hall in the Limerick nets. New signing Chris Kenny's looping effort from distance pushed over the bar by the Blues number one.

Martin Russell's side doubled their lead just past the half hour as the away side sank.

Debutant Bastien Hery linking up with Shaun Kelly down the Limerick right. The full back's cross drifted past the feet of two Sligo defenders before Tosi blasted past Schlingermann for his first.

Dave Robertson's side were caught at the back once more as two became three on 38.

Ian Turner's cross was allowed make its way all the way through to Tosi who was left with a simple finish past a beleaguered Schlingermann as Shannonside rejoiced.

Further consternation in the Sligo rearguard almost led to Limerick's third on 51.

Dean Clarke's ball caused panic before Turner managed to send a mis-queued header goalward. Tosi unable to get to the ball before it fell just short of the back post. Limerick's Tommy Robson did well to block down Raffaele Cretaro's

effort from close range. This, after some good work from substitute Mathew Stevens on 55.

Stevens, on his Rovers debut, did hand the Bit O'Red some hope on the hour. Hall was only able to palm Kieran Sadlier's initial effort into the path of the waiting Peterborough loanee who slipped the ball beyond the Bermudan.

Limerick fanned the flames of any potential fight back seven minutes later.

Clarke easily skipped past Daniel Kearns. The former Shamrock Rovers man teeing up Tosi whose header was punched straight back at the striker by Schlingermann. The Mayo could do little about the striker netting his hat-trick on his first day out as finished into an empty net.

The First Division champions should have made it five on 76. Turner firing straight at Schlingermann from the penalty spot after John Russell clumsily upended Tosi inside the area.

Lynch made no such mistake three minutes later. Chris Mulhall, just moments on the pitch, providing the looping assist over the top for the former Sligo man to lob Schlingermann for Limerick's fifth.

Limerick: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Tommy Robson; Ian Turner, Shane Duggan, Lee Lynch, Dean Clarke (Cheidozie Ogbene 71); Bastien Hery (Paul O'Conor 84), Rodrigo Tosi (Chris Mulhall 78).

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy (Kyle Callan-McFadden HT), Gary Boylan, Regan Donelon; Daniel Kearns, Craig Roddan, Chris Kenny (Mathew Stevens HT), John Russell, Kieran Sadlier; Raffaele Cretaro (Jonah Ayunga 84).

Referee: Graham Kelly.