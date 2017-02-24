Nathan Boyle came of the bench to score twice as Derry City simply had too much for Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Aaron McEneff gave Derry an early lead from a penalty before Boyle scored either side of half-time.

And though Dinny Corcoran pulled a goal back for Bohemians soon after, Lukas Schubert, another Candystripes substitute, sealed the win with the visitors' fourth goal.

Though Bohemians started five new signing, chief among them striker Corcoran and ex-Derry midfielder Keith Ward, news was issued before kick off that star striker Ismail Akinade had been withdrawn from the squad due to an ongoing low platelet count issue.

It was something boss Keith Long could have done without following the news last week that midfielder Eoin Wearen is effectively gone for the season following a cruciate injury suffered in training.

Derry gave a competitive debut to on loanee Scottish midfielder Nicky Low who was instrumental in the opening goal on 14 minutes following a rush of blood to the head by home keeper Shane Supple.

Rory Patterson raced in behind onto Low’s free kick only to be needlessly taken down by Supple at the end line.

Despite Ward advising Supple to go the right way, McEneff’s spot kick had too much venom in it as he put the Candystripes ahead.

In a lively opening to the game, Bohs might have been level within three minutes. But defender Dan Byrne, having worked a one-two with Corcoran, scuffed his shot which rolled innocently through to Doherty.

Derry remained the more dangerous side, though, with Supple saving at the back post from Dean Jarvis’ weak header as Low picked him out from a corner.

The action swung back to the other end within minutes as Ger Doherty made the first telling save of the match, getting down really well to save Jamie Doyle’s low drive from distance.

Doherty was there again for Derry with another good stop from the impressive Doyle’s close range snap shot on 26 minutes before Gerogie Poynton’s follow-up was deflected for a corner as Bohs chased an equaliser.

Having been injured in the penalty incident, Patterson had to be replaced by Boyle, as Derry found themselves on the back foot for a short period.

But a comedy of errors gave Kenny Shiels’ Foylesiders their second goal in first half stoppage time.

Supple was poorly placed as skipper Derek Pender compounded that with an overhit back pass. And though Supple raced back to clear off the line, the ball went straight to substitute Boyle who drilled low to the net.

And it got worse for Bohs as they were further behind five minutes into the second half.

Corcoran had just headed over following a corner at the other end as Derry broke quickly with Boyle racing in from the right to shoot between the legs of Supple to the net for a confidently taken strike.

Bohs hit back on 55 minutes. Paddy Kavanagh's deflected ball in from the right found Corcoran whose side-foot volley beat Doherty.

But Derry sealed their win with another fine counterattack on 64 minutes.

Boyle again broke, this time down the left. And though his shot was parried by Supple, Schubert, just on the pitch for Josh Daniels, bundled the ball home with literally his first touch.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Byrne, Oscar Brennan, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Paddy Kavanagh, Georgie Poynton, Ian Morris, Keith Ward (Kaleem Simon 61); Jamie Doyle (Philip Gannon 78), Dinny Corcoran.

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott, Ryan McBride, Dean Jarvis, Ben Doherty (Scott Whiteside 68); Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff; Josh Daniels (Lukas Schubert 64), Barry McNamee, Ronan Curtis; Rory Patterson (Nathan Boyle 28).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).