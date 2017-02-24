Bohemians 1-4 Derry City

Nathan Boyle came of the bench to score twice as Derry City simply had too much for Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Aaron McEneff gave Derry an early lead from a penalty before Boyle scored either side of half-time.

And though Dinny Corcoran pulled a goal back for Bohemians soon after, Lukas Schubert, another Candystripes substitute, sealed the win with the visitors' fourth goal.

Galway United 0-1 Drogheda United

Newly promoted Drogheda United hit the ground running as Gareth McCaffrey struck nine minutes from time to steal the points in Galway.

McCaffrey latched on to a through ball to fire home and settle a cagey encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Limerick 5-1 Sligo Rovers

Limerick made a stunning return to the Premier Division with a 5-1 win over a poor Sligo Rovers side at the Markets Field.

Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi's hat-trick on his debut was supplemented by strikes in either half from Ian Turner and Lee Lynch.

Substitute Mathew Stevens netted Sligo's consolation on the hour.

St Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers' league debutants Anthony Flood and Gary McCabe were both on target as Harry Kenny’s side claimed a 2-1 opening night win over hosts St Patrick’s Atheltic at Richmond Park.

Tempers flared late on, with Pat’s substitute Aidan Keena sent off for a late challenge on Bray star Dylan Connolly before Darren Dennehy also saw red in a melee that followed the tackle.

Finn Harps 0-1 Cork City

A goal from Sean Maguire in the last minute of the first half set 10-man Cork City on their way to a useful season opening Premier Division win at Finn Harps.

Maguire toe-poked past Ciaran Gallagher from close range on 44 minutes - in a rare pocket of space in the Harps penalty area - following a flick-on from Jimmy Keohane.

The visitors had to play the last 15 minutes as Garry Buckley was given a second yellow card.

