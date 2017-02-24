Manchester United are facing a trip to Russian side Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League after the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland this afternoon.

United will be away for the first leg, which takes place on March 9. The return is on March 16.

Jose Mourinho's side beat St Etienne 4-0 on aggregate in the last round.

Europa League Round of 16 draw

Celta Vigo (Spain) v FC Krasnodar (Russia)

Apoel FC (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium)

Schalke (Germany) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany)

Olympique Lyon (France) v Roma (Italy)

Rostov (Russia) v Manchester United (England)

Olympiacos (Greece) v Besiktas (Turkey)

Gent (Belgium) v Genk (Belgium)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Ajax (Netherlands)