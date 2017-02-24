Eamon Dunphy believes that Leicester made the right decision in sacking Claudio Ranieri.

Last night, former Foxes striker Gary Lineker led criticism of the club's decision, calling it "inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad".

However, the RTÉ Soccer analyst had a different view.

“If it had been my club, I'd have done the same because the stakes are massive.

"If they go into the Championship with a squad of players on Premier League money, they may be buried financially.

“Staying in the Premier League is worth maybe something around a billion [pounds].

“Ranieri is eccentric, he's a very nice man but this is a business, it not just like an amateur sport.

"It's a tough business and I think they've done the right thing."

Dunphy believes that despite Ranieri leading the club to a 5,000/1 Premier League victory last season, their league struggles this season and his transfer-market dealings fatally undermined his position.

“I don’t think it’s inexplicable. it’s a very unusual story.

“It wasn’t his team. Nigel Pearson had been the coach previously and Steve Walsh had been the chief scout who found all these wonderful players.

“So really Ranieri had nothing to do with building the team but he did guide them to the Premier League title. It was extraordinary.

“This year has been very bad. He was given almost €100m to spend last summer, he spent it badly. He sold the best player, Kante, to Chelsea.

“A delegation of players went to the board, as I understand it, and said ‘we can’t work with this guy’.

“I think they were going down and I know there’s a lot of sentimental stuff... but really the facts behind the story are slightly different."