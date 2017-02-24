Former Leicester City striker Gary Lineker has led criticism of the club's decision to sack manager Claudio Ranieri, calling it "inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad".

The club's Thai owners dismissed the Italian on Tuesday night, with Leicester fighting a battle against relegation and facing a 2-1 deficit to Sevilla ahead of a Champions League last-16 second leg.

Lineker took to Twitter when the news of Ranieri's departure first broke. The former Leicester and England striker and current Match of the Day presenter first tweeted: "Claudio Ranieri? Sacked? Really? Dilly Ding Dilly Game's Gone."

After the club confirmed the news he added: "After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad."

Another former Foxes forward,Tony Cottee, has claimed the club pressed the panic button by sacking Ranieri.

With Leicester at home to Liverpool in a crunch Premier League game on Monday, Cottee expressed his surprise.

He told Sky Sports News: "From that point of view the timing couldn't have been any worse. They've got a massive game coming up against Liverpool on Monday night.

"I can only think that something's gone on somewhere or there's been a disagreement and they've obviously come to this decision."

He added: "To press the button tonight it sounds like a real panic decision. The one thing I don't know, I don't know what's happening in the dressing room. It's a brave decision but it's a bizarre decision as well, bearing in mind where they are and the stage of the season."

Cottee also said he felt there would be a backlash from Leicester's fans.

"Personally I don't think it'll go down too well (with the Leicester supporters)," he said.

"I think Claudio Ranieri gave the Leicester fans last season a season that will never be matched. I think Claudio should have been given a little bit more time, a little bit more respect."

Former player Alan Smith said he was "flabbergasted" at the decision to sack Ranieri.

"We've seen some surprising, shocking decisions over the last 10 years maybe as things have heated up in the Premier League. I think this one tops the lot given his amazing achievements last season, along with the players," he said on Sky Sports News.

"I just thought that unless they did go down they would stay with the manager that engineered the finest moment in the club's history and the most romantic story we've ever seen in football over the last 20-30 years or so.

"(I am) absolutely flabbergasted that they didn't hold their nerve and stay with that man."

Smith said some of the blame should be taken by the Leicester players, adding: "As always in these situations, the players have got to take a long, hard look at themselves. These are the same players he was picking last season."

Jose Mourinho said the dismissal was symptomatic of "the new football".

Mourinho experienced similar treatment at Chelsea. He led the London club to the 2014-15 title, but was dismissed in December 2015 after a series of dreadful results and what was described as "palpable discord" with his players by technical director Michael Emenalo.

The Portuguese, who succeeded Ranieri at Stamford Bridge when his first spell at the club began in 2004, clearly sees the Italian's exit as further proof of how ruthless football has become at the highest level.

He posted a picture of himself and Ranieri smiling, and wrote on Instagram: "Champion of England and FIFA manager of the year. Sacked. That's the new football. Keep smiling amico. Nobody can delete the history you wrote."

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who won the Second Division title in an eight-year spell with Leicester, said he was "very surprised and a little bit shocked" by the sacking.

He said on Radio 4: "Last season...was an unbelievable season for Leicester. Nobody could ever imagine they would achieve what they did.

"Claudio Ranieri is going to be a hero and legend in Leicester for his lifetime because of that season. But what's happened this season has been a total contrast - some buys that haven't come off, they lost (N'Golo) Kante (who left for Chelsea in the summer) which was obviously a big blow and they just haven't performed."

Claudio Ranieri was named FIFA 2016 Coach of the Year last month

Leicester Supporters Trust chairman Ian Bason expressed his sadness at the decision

Bason told Sky Sports News: "It's really quite sad, it seems strange timing to me. The new manager can't make any signings so he's got to get a different response out of the existing players.

"I think some fans would prefer an English manager but who are you going to go for? I doubt we'll be able to get Eddie Howe from Bournemouth so it's going to be a question of who comes in and can they have a quick impact, not knowing the players so well?

"I can't see Martin O'Neill coming back and Nigel Pearson looks even more unlikely. It's a massive decision to make. Swansea and Hull have seen a change of manager and gone on a good run but look at Crystal Palace...there's no guarantee it's going to have any success."

Asked what he would say to Ranieri, Bason added: "Thanks for everything you did, it's way beyond what everyone expected. A big thanks from all the Leicester fans - and all the best. A lot of people will be very sad tonight."