As opening nights go, you cannot ask for much better than the league champions entertaining Shamrock Rovers at a packed Oriel Park.

The League of Ireland is often criticised for doing things poorly but there is no mistaking the excitement amongst fans of both clubs going into the opening night of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League.

Champions Dundalk are looking to record a historic fourth league title in a row, while tonight’s opponents are looking to defend the legacy of their famous team from the 1980s, who are the only side to have achieved the feat.

Throw into the mix the close-season transfer of Ronan Finn, who left Dundalk to return to the Hoops, a brand new playing surface at Oriel Park and a sold-out away contingent and you have all the ingredients for a spectacular night’s football.

Dundalk have lost several key players since securing that third league title in October, with Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle being lured to England by Preston North End and the aforementioned Finn leaving a big gap in the Lilywhites midfield.

They are also struggling on the fitness front as several key players are ruled out of tonight’s encounter, including Gary Rogers, Chris Shields, David McMillan and Sean Hoare, while manager Stephen Kenny has been lamenting the short turnaround from the end of last season.

The Lilywhites, of course, were still playing in December, thanks to their involvement in the Europa League group stages, and, as a result, only had four weeks off before pre-season commenced.

Victims of their own success perhaps.

Rovers, on the other hand, appear to be in a really good place going into the new season with lots of resources invested in the team, the facilities and their new footballing academy.

There is a real sense of confidence amongst the club’s supporters going into the 2017 campaign and it was no surprise that their away allocation of 570 tickets were snapped up in a very short time, with many more Hoops fans resigned to staying at home and watching it all on television.

But while that fixture is taking all the headlines for the opening round of games, you would imagine that perennial challengers Cork City are more than happy to be flying under the radar up at Finn Harps tonight.

John Caulfield’s side have finished runners-up for the last three seasons and his Cork squad look even stronger this year with several excellent additions arriving in the Rebel County.

Truth be told, Cork threw last year’s title away as Dundalk’s distractions were not capitalised on and the Leesiders will have a point to prove, to themselves in particular, this season, though their fans were perhaps placated by the FAI Cup victory in November.

Derry City surprised many with their third-place finish in 2016 and while they have not brought in much to improve their squad, they should remain competitive this season. The Candystripes are playing their home games at McGinn Park in Buncrana while the Brandywell gets redeveloped and it will be interesting to see what their home form is like for the season ahead.

One thing that all concerned with the league appear to agree on is that the 2017 campaign should prove one of the most competitive in recent history.

With the success of Dundalk in Europe and the steady stream of players generating interest in English clubs, players know that the league is a great stepping stone to a cross-channel career. There is now real quality throughout almost all the squads in the league.

Sligo Rovers finished fifth in the league last year and will be looking to progress again this year, but most teams will be targeting a top-half finish this season with one eye on a European place.

Bray Wanderers are certainly one to watch as Harry Kenny’s side have really strengthened over the past few months while holding on to key players like Dylan Connolly, who really is earmarked for success this season.

St Patrick’s Athletic should also bounce back from last year’s blip, while Galway United and Limerick also look very strong on paper.

Bohemians, Drogheda United and Finn Harps might be deemed the three weakest sides in the league, according to several bookmakers, however all three can take plenty of positives from last season to take with them into their 2017 campaign.

Three go down to the First Division this season, which means that 25 per cent of the top flight will be relegated in October.

So while the championship race looks set to be the most exciting in several seasons, the battle to avoid the drop looks set to be just as dramatic.