The SSE Airtricity League season returns after a four-month winter close season and champions Dundalk face a tough test straight away as they take on Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

Cork City are, again, looking to go one better than their runners-up position in the last three league campaigns and John Caulfield’s men make the long trip north to face Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Derry City will play their home games across the county border in Donegal this season as the Brandywell gets redeveloped, and Kenny Shiels’ side travel to Dublin to take on Bohemians in the season opener.

Sligo Rovers will be looking for a better start to this season and last year’s fifth-placed finishers travel south along the Wild Atlantic Way to take on fellow westerners Limerick at Markets Field.

Bray Wanderers have the shortest away trip of the week with a jaunt into Dublin to face St Patrick’s Athletic, while newly promoted Drogheda travel west to take on Galway at Eamonn Deacy Park.

So here’s a look at this weekend’s team news and manager views ahead of Friday night’s kick-offs.

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers – Oriel Park, kick-off 8:00pm

A cracking game to kick off the 2017 campaign as the league champions take on Shamrock Rovers in what will surely be a packed Oriel Park under lights on Friday night.

There will be plenty of new faces on both teams, while their is also a new kid in town, being the freshly laid playing surface, that will get its first outing. The pitch is another of the artificial variety but by all accounts, should allow for a very decent game of ball.

Team News

Dundalk: Chris Shields (groin, osteo pubis), Gary Rogers (calf), David McMillan (kneecap), Sean Hoare (groin) and Shane Grimes (hamstring) are all ruled out injured. Ciaran Kilduff will face a late fitness test on his gashed leg which he picked up in last week’s President’s Cup defeat. Michael Duffy and Jamie McGrath returned to the squad last Friday and are fit to play, while Thomas Stewart is registered and is available for selection.

Shamrock Rovers: The Hoops travel with a full squad with no injuries or suspensions. New signing Paul Corry had been nursing an injury but trained with the squad on Thursday and will travel to Dundalk.

Gaffer Talk

Dundalk manger, Stephen Kenny: “Over half our starting team from last year is missing for Friday night. Some of those have left the club and then the injuries that we have is unfortunate.

“The sheer volume of games from last year and the schedule which was unprecedented has taken its toll. The first six games we play five of last year’s top six. It’s a test for us going in against Rovers with the players who have left and the players who are injured. It’s a test for everyone.

“I get the impression that people think we are vulnerable and they think that this team has peaked but we won’t lie down in pursuit of further success.

Shamrock Rovers head coach, Stephen Bradley: “Getting a win is massively important for us. The competition within the squad is excellent and that is really what you want at Rovers. We’re a different side to what we were the last time we played Dundalk in Oriel Park, we’re going up there looking to get the win.

“We know it’ll be a tough game as they are the champions and they are at home. It will help us gauge where we are in comparison to Dundalk.”

Bohemians v Derry City – Dalymount Park, 7:45pm

Derry will be looking to replicate last season’s league form, which saw Kenny Shiels’ side finish third in the table and they begin their campaign with a tricky test in Dublin.

Ryan McBride and Aaron Barry have forced the City boss to experiment with a number of combinations in friendlies.

Team News

Bohemians: Midfielder Eoin Wearen suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear which is set to rule him out for the majority of the season.

Derry City: To follow

Gaffer Talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "We've a lot of new faces and it's important they try and get off to a good start.

"We want the supporters on our side from day one so we have to give them something to shout about and put in a good performance.

"The players have worked extremely hard. They've bought into what we're trying to do and their application has been first class. But pre-season is over. The serious business starts now. It's about going out and delivering on the pitch."

Galway United v Drogheda United – Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm

Shane Keegan takes charge of his first league game in his new role as Galway United manager and the new-look Tribesmen are hoping to open their campaign with a win against newly promoted Drogheda.

Team News

Galway United: Maurice Nugent is ruled out with tonsillitis. Ronan Murray (knee) and Conor Melody (knee) are both doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Drogheda United: Team news to follow

Gaffer Talk

Shane Keegan (Galway): "The players have gelled really well, we've got quiet a few new players in key positions down the spine of the team and it's important for them to bed in as early as possible.

"It's my first game in charge, I'm hopeful that we can get off to a positive start and make a good impression on our supporters. We've done the preparation for Drogheda now, there's no reason why we can't be at our absolute best and we're looking to deliver now."

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers – Richmond Park, 7:45pm

Liam Buckley’s Saints had a disappointing 2016 and will be hoping to start on the front foot as they take on Bray Wanderers at home.

Harry Kenny’s Wanderers are tipped as ones to watch this season and will be looking to live up to that potential in their opening test, which should offer a good appraisal of where his side is at for the season ahead.

Team News

St Pat’s: Fully fit squad down Inchicore way, however, Rory Feely misses out through suspension.

Bray Wanderers: Strong squad to choose from with just minor doubts over Darragh Noone (thigh strain) & Conor Earley (swollen knee).

Gaffer Talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat’s): "You always like to start the season with a home game no matter who it's against.

“ Our plan is continue our positive pre-season, pass the ball well, press as a team when we don't have it, keep more clean sheets, improve our set pieces and keep our attacking play at the level it's been at in recent years.

"If we do all that we'll have a great chance, and that's not just in the Bray game, that's in the whole season."

Harry Kenny (Bray): “Everyone is looking forward to the Pats game, particularly after they knocked us out of the Leinster Senior Cup. I expect a big improvement from that game.

“We’re back training since the 8th of January and pre-season has gone very well with some competitive games against Longford and Waterford. The new players have settled into the squad which has made us stronger and there is healthy competition for places.”

Limerick v Sligo Rovers – Markets Field, 7:45pm

First Division champions Limerick begin life back in the Premier with a home tie against Sligo Rovers.

There should be a great crowd at the Markets Field for the season opener with both sides confident that they can start the campaign with a victory.

Team News

Limerick: Team news to follow

Sligo Rovers: No injury concerns for manager Dave Robertson, however, Liam Martin is ruled out due to suspension.

Gaffer Talk

Dave Robertson (Sligo): Robertson said: “The players are fit, sharp and we’re ready for the season to start now. I think we are in a better position than this time last year in regards pre-season.

“The players have done what they can to be in the team on Friday. It is always difficult to choose your starting XI no matter what game you are playing but you have to go with your instincts and draw on your own experience and that’s what we will do.

“We know how Limerick play and a Martin Russell team. Last year they have a terrific season in achieving promotion. It’s not a game to take lightly and they are a team we have to respect.”

Finn Harps v Cork City – Finn Park, 8:00pm

Ollie Horgan’s side face a tricky opening encounter as they take on last season’s runners-up in the season opener.

Cork are on a mission this year to topple the champions and started in style last Friday night as they romped to a President’s Cup victory, beating Dundalk 3-0.

Team News

Finn Harps: To follow

Cork City: John Caulfield may have to plan without the services of Johnny Dunleavy, John Kavanagh and Alan Bennett, who are all rated as doubts. Steven Beattie picked up a knock last Friday but it is hoped he will be available.

Gaffer Talk

John Caulfield (Cork): “On our last trip to Finn Park, we scraped a late win up there and, typical of Ollie’s teams, they are very well-organised, physically strong, very passionate and Finn Park is a difficult venue.

“I hear they are expecting a big crowd, so we are under no illusions that it will be right battle up there.”