Manchester United are now the most popular team online in China, with Bayern Munich second and Liverpool and Arsenal joint third.

According to Red Card 2017 report, United have replaced Bayern at the top of the popularity charts on China's social media platforms.

Germany’s Bundesliga is the prominent league online, with the English Premier League next, followed by Spain’s La Liga.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the most popular player ahead of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and then Real’s Gareth Bale.

Manchester City and Tottenham are also listed in the top ten clubs.

The data is collected from Chinese social media platforms WeChat and Weibo (similar to a mix of Facebook and Twitter) along with Live streaming figures for matches and the performance of official club websites.