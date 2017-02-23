Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is in China to see if he can negotiate a deal for the England captain to leave Manchester United, according to reports.

A month on from becoming United's all-time top scorer, speculation is growing that the 31-year-old could leave Old Trafford for pastures new, with big-spending Chinese clubs widely linked with a move for the player.

Reports in several national newspapers on Thursday suggest the forward could even head to the Far East before the CSL transfer window shuts next Tuesday, but Press Association Sport understands an exit by then is highly unlikely.

Rooney's deal at Old Trafford runs until next summer, with United holding the option to extend it by a further year.

It has been reported that United’s record goalscorer has a £1m-a-week offer on the table to play in China.

The forward is naturally understood to be considering his options ahead of next season, having fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

There is little indication that Rooney is attempting to engineer a move to China or elsewhere, but United boss Mourinho surprisingly said ahead of the Europa League last-32 clash in St Etienne that the future was in his captain's hands.

"You'll have to ask him," the United boss said earlier this week. "You have to ask him.”