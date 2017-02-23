Leicester City’s Champions League dreams are still alive after a 2-1 defeat away to Seville, but the football panel were far from impressed by the Foxes’ performance.

Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel were the heroes on the night as they escaped from Sevilla still eyeing the quarter-finals.

Striker Vardy stunned the hosts with a second-half goal after Joaquin Correa and Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a deserved advantage.

Damien Duff, Liam Brady and Ronnie Whelan were in studio to reflect on what was a lacklustre performance by Claudio Ranieri’s side up until Vardy’s crucial goal.

It came after Schmeichel had saved an early Joaquin Correa penalty and gave Claudio Ranieri's side a crucial away goal after they were outplayed by the hosts in the first leg.

"It’s a great result for Leicester...they hung in there after half-time," Whelan said.

"I think Seville took the foot off the pedal and Leicester slowly got into it, but Seville should have been out of sight."

Brady agreed that the La Liga side let the Foxes "off the hook", while Duff said the home side will be "kicking themselves they didn't put the tie to bed".



